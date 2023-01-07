The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

CES 2023 kicks off with a bang, Microsoft partners with ISRO, Redmi Note 12 series in India, and more.
The Consumer Electronics Show kicked off this week with some major announcements in the world of tech. Intel, AMD, and Nvidia took centre stage showcasing the next generation of hardware that will power the gaming laptops of 2023. We’ve already seen some over the top laptops from Dell, Gigabyte, Acer, Asus, MSI, and Lenovo among others. Another highlight of the event was the new 3D laptop screen, which uses Spatial Vision technology and comes from a company named Dimenco. OEMs like Asus and Acer managed to demo the 3D screen on some of their devices, which enables users to experience 3D without any glasses or headset.
Lenovo also showcased a laptop that was nothing but screen. Samsung also turned up the heat with flagship 4K and 8K TVs as well as an 8K projector. While Sony did not showcase any TVs at the event, the company announced a partnership with Honda for its first EV called Afeela. LG showcased a wireless version of the world’s largest OLED TV. Qualcomm introduced satellite-based messaging service for premium Android smartphones in collaboration with McLean. Check out our full coverage of CES 2023 here.
Intel has officially unveiled the next generation of its mobile processors based on Raptor Lake. The new processors feature up to 24-cores with DDR5 RAM support, PCIe Gen5, Thunderbolt 4 and more. The flagship of the new line-up, Intel's Core i9-13980HX features a 24-core CPU with 8 high-performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. Intel says that more than 300 laptops featuring the P-series and U-series will be released in 2023 from the likes of MSI, Lenovo, Dell, HP, Samsung, Razer, Asus, Acer and more.
Team Red had a ton to announce at CES 2023. Like Intel, AMD announced a new line-up of mobile processors meant for laptops. To counter Nvidia's announcements, AMD has revealed its portfolio of discreet RDNA 3 based GPUs, and there are also new X3D series processors for desktops with the company's 3D V-Cache technology. With up to 16 cores, AMD's new 7000 series processors for laptops will go head-to-head with Intel's 24-core HX, 14-core H-series and 14-core P-series processors for mobile. AMD's Radeon RX 7600 and 7600XT will join several models that AMD will be announcing in the coming months, and Team Red says that 7600XT can outperform Nvidia's RTX 3060 desktop GPUs.
Ahead of CES 2023, Nvidia announced a new line-up of RTX 40-series GPUs for laptops. Team green also unveiled the rebranded RTX 4070Ti and announced a new tier of RTX 4080 based game streaming for its subscription service GeForce Now. The RTX 4050, RTX 4060, RTX 4070, RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will start arriving on laptops starting February 23, 2023 with prices starting at $1,000.
Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series in India. The Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G arrive with MediaTek and Qualcomm processing hardware. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also marks new ground for the ‘Note’ series, falling in India’s sub-30K segment for the first time. Check out the Redmi Note 12 series pricing and specifications right here.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft signed a memorandum of understanding to help Indian space tech start-ups with technology tools, go-to-market support and mentoring to help them scale and become business ready. Through this tie-up, the space tech startups identified by ISRO will be onboarded onto the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a platform that aims to support start-ups at every stage. Microsoft is also preparing to upgrade its search tool with the technology behind ChatGPT, the generative AI tool that grabbed the world’s attention late last year with its ability to answer wide-ranging questions in natural-sounding language.
More than half of the consumers from rural and urban India increased usage of digital devices in 2022, suggesting that their dependence on the internet is growing, a survey showed. As many as 52 percent of the consumers surveyed said the time spent on digital/internet/mobile devices increased compared to levels in 2021, according to the January edition of the India Consumer Sentiment Index, a monthly analysis of consumer perception compiled by Axis My India. The report, exclusively accessed by Moneycontrol, is based on a survey of 10,019 people – 70 percent of them from rural areas.
Qualcomm has introduced satellite-based messaging service for premium Android smartphones in collaboration with McLean, a Virginia-based mobile network provider Iridium Communications. Starting with devices using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Snapdragon Satellite service will provide global connectivity and support mobile messaging standards around the world.
The OnePlus 11 5G was unveiled in China on January 4 ahead of its global launch on February 7. The OnePlus 11 debuted as a full-fledged flagship and would unlikely be followed by a "pro" model. The OnePlus 11 5G features a starting price of CNY 3,999 (around Rs 48,000) in China. The OnePlus 11 5G features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO 3.0 technology, a triple-camera setup tuned with camera expert Hasselblad, 100W wired fast charging, and Android 13.
Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year. The company tweeted late Tuesday that "we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US." Twitter banned all political advertising in 2019, reacting to growing concern about misinformation spreading on social media.