The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

AMD Ryzen 7000 series is here, Qualcomm and Meta team up, Apple's event, and more.
AMD made the hotly anticipated 7000 series processors official
at a special event in the US this week. Company CEO Dr. Lisa Su headlined the announcement and said that the new processors will usher in, "a new era of performance for gamers, enthusiasts and content creators." AMD has its sights set on Intel's upcoming 13th generation Raptor Lake line-up, and the new Ryzen 9 7950X processor will be the flagship. The new chipsets are based on AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture, and completely do away with DDR4 support for RAM. The new processors will support DDR5-based RAM and PCIe 5.0. The company will support the new AM5 socket till at least 2025.
A new draft proposal
published by the European Union may force smartphone manufacturers to provide better care for their devices if the plan goes through. Under the proposal, the EU will make it compulsory for smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Google, and Samsung to provide spare, replacement parts for batteries, displays, chargers, back covers, SIM, and memory card trays for a period of five years. The bloc says that forcing manufacturers to extend the life of their products by five years will help reduce e-waste and bolster the recycling rates of material required to make new smartphones.
Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones next week at its ‘Far Out’ event. The event will take place on September 7 and will introduce the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Market research and insight provider TrendForce is of the opinion that the prices for the new line-up of iPhone's maybe lower than expected. TrendForce expects
the base vanilla model to be priced at $749 (around Rs 59,000), while the iPhone 14 Max will start at $849 (approximately Rs 67,000). The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,049 (around Rs 83,000) and the Pro Max will be priced at $1,149 (around Rs 91,000).
India will try out a strategy of parallel testing to speed up safety approvals for new electronic devices, an industry group told
Reuters on Friday, a move that could boost device launch plans by the likes of Samsung and Apple. The plan to test different components of the devices simultaneously looks set to cut as much as five to eight weeks from the 16 to 21 now often needed to test and certify products ranging from wireless earbuds to smartphones.
There is no proposal
under consideration to ban Chinese smartphones priced below Rs 12,000, government sources told CNBC-TV18 on August 29, days after reports said that New Delhi was mulling over measures to oust cheaper made-in-China phones from the domestic market. The government "will not work towards the exclusion of foreign brands", a person who is privy to the development told the news channel. The clarification from the government, as reported by CNBC TV18, comes around three weeks after a Bloomberg report said that the Indian government is seeking to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from dominating the below-Rs 12,000 market segment.
Google recently allowed Parler back on the Play Store. According to a report by Bloomberg, Parler, a self-advertised platform for free speech, agreed to moderate posts that show up in the Play Store app. Parler was removed from the Google Play Store in January 2021 because of the platform’s lack of moderation on posts inciting violence at the US Capitol. Apple re-instated Parler to its App Store in May 2021, after temporarily removing it around the same time as Google.
Qualcomm and Meta have signed a multi-year agreement
promising to team up on custom versions of Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR chips for future products. The companies' engineering and product teams will work together to produce the chips, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms, they said in a statement. The agreement signals an ongoing commitment by Meta, known as Facebook until last year, to Qualcomm's technology even as it tries to develop custom silicon of its own for the array of virtual, augmented and mixed reality devices it has planned.
Elon Musk has sent
an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc after the world's richest person subpoenaed a whistleblower seeking documents on how the social media company measures spam accounts. According to a court filing on Monday, Musk has sought information from a whistleblower and former head of Twitter's security Peiter Zatko mostly about the way the microblogging site measures spam account.
Sony has unveiled
a new flagship smartphone in Europe and the US. The Sony Xperia 5 IV is the latest entrant to the flagship Xperia line-up and arrives with a 120Hz OLED Display, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 12 MP triple-camera setup, and several premium audio features. The Sony Xperia 5 IV features a starting price of $999 (Roughly Rs 79,450) in the US or €1,049 (83,450) in Europe.
Microsoft has disclosed a vulnerability
in TikTok that could give hackers access to user accounts, putting their private videos at risk. The software giant's 365 Defender Research Team has been credited with the find and the flaw has since been plugged by TikTok. Microsoft said the bug in the Android app would have allowed bad actors to take over accounts with a single click.