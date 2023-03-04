The Tech Weekender | Latest developments in world of technology this week

MWC 2023 kicks off in Barcelona, YouTube
The Mobile World Congress 2023 kicked off in Barcelona earlier this week. The mobile world’s biggest tradeshow saw some of the biggest players in the tech industry showcase various innovations in AI, smartphone tech, and more. We also got a slew of new smartphones, foldable phones, and concept phones at the event. Additionally, we also saw breakthroughs in communication and networking technology as well as the inception of a new 3D Android tablet. For our full MWC 2023 coverage, head on over to the link
.
YouTube's new chief executive officer Neal Mohan has in a letter to creators said the video platform will put them at the core of its plans and help them find more ways to earn
, as he also revealed a plan to introduce generative AI tools. Mohan wrote that YouTube supported more than 2 million full time creators in 2021 across the globe. He said that the company would continue investing in shopping options, while expanding subscriptions and improving digital paid offerings.
Nokia announced plans to change its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years
, complete with a new logo, as the telecom equipment maker focuses on aggressive growth. The new logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. The iconic blue colour of the old logo has been dropped for a range of colours depending on the use.
Microsoft started adding its recently upgraded Bing search engine to its Windows computer software
, aiming to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the fingertips of hundreds of millions of people. The Windows 11 update, Microsoft's latest in a flurry of product revamps this month, shows how the Redmond, Washington-based software maker is marching ahead on AI notwithstanding recent scrutiny of its technology.
At the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, among a host of innovations exhibited on solar solutions and energy conservation stands out a project native to Barcelona by entrepreneur Pablo Vidarte called Bioo. The company has developed a technology to generate and capture bioenergy from decomposition under plant soil
that can be stacked in landscaping both indoors and outdoors.
Elon Musk's Twitter Inc laid off dozens of employees
on Saturday in what is at least the eighth round of job cuts since Musk took over the social network in late October, the Information reported. According to the publication, the job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running.
The latest exam that the AI chatbot was made to attempt was the Indian Civil Services Examination
conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which is one of the toughest exams in the world. Analytics India Magazine (AIM) asked ChatGPT all 100 questions from Question Paper 1 (Set A) from the UPSC Prelims 2022. ChatGPT could only answer 54 of them correctly. The cutoff for the general category candidates was 87.54 which suggests that ChatGPT couldn’t clear the UPSC examination.
Bluesky, which began its life as a decentralised social network protocol and as an off shoot of Twitter in 2019 when Jack Dorsey was still at the helm at the micro-blogging platform, is beginning to take shape. And, the company backed by Dorsey, who left Twitter in late 2022, is launching its first product, Bluesky Social
, in closed beta on Apple's App Store.
Nvidia has introduced
an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based image upscaling tool for streaming video. Meant for the company's GeForce RTX 30 and 40 series graphic cards, RTX Video Super Resolution uses the GPU to upscale lower-resolution online video to 4K. Nvidia said that the tool will also remove any compression artifacts in the video. Online video is typically highly compressed to improve bandwidth usage, but that comes at the cost of quality.
Vivo recently dropped its new V27 series of smartphones in India
. The series has two smartphones — the Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro — that retain the colour-changing back panel of the V25 series. The Vivo V27 has been priced at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. While the Vivo V27 Pro has a base price of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.