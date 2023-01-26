Republic Day 2023 Sale on Maple: Discounts of up to Rs 14,000 on Apple iPhone, Watch, MacBook, iPads, AirPods

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus are available for as low as Rs 67,900, while the MacBook Air M2 can be purchased for as little as Rs 97,899.
Discount on iPhone 14 |
Maple, one of India’s largest Apple
Premium Reseller, is offering discounts on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of Rs 71,900, which is a discount of Rs 8,000 across all models. Additionally, users can also avail a cashback worth Rs 4,000 using HDFC Bank cards, bringing the effective price to Rs 67,900.
Discount on iPhone 14 Plus | The iPhone 14 Plus is also available at a discounted price of Rs 80,999 with a discount of Rs 8,901 during Maple’s Republic Day sale. Additionally, users can also avail a cashback worth Rs 4,000 using HDFC Bank cards, bringing the effective price to Rs 76,999.
Discount on iPhone 13 | The iPhone 13 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 61,900 with a discount of Rs 7,901 during Maple’s Republic Day sale. Additionally, users can also avail a cashback worth Rs 2,000 using HDFC Bank cards, bringing the effective price to Rs 59,999.
Discount on Apple Watch | Maple is also offering a 6% discount on all three new Apple Watch models including the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). Apart from the discount, an HDFC cashback of Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 is offered on the Apple Watch Ultra (Effective Price – Rs 80,506), Apple Watch Series 8 (Effective Price – Rs 40,146), and Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (Effective Price – Rs 26,106), respectively.
Discount on MacBook Air M2 | Maple is offering a Rs 14,001 discount on the Apple MacBook Air M2 during its Republic Day 2023 sale. Additionally, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 10,000 using HDFC Bank cards, bringing the effective price of the MacBook Air M2 down to Rs 97,899.
Discount on iPads | Discounts are also being offered on the iPad Pro M2 models (12.9-inch, 11-inch). This includes a discount of Rs 7,903 on the iPad Pro M2 12.9-inch and Rs 5,733 on the iPad Pro M2 11-inch. Additionally, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 4,000 using HDFC Bank cards, bringing the effective price of the iPad Pro M2 down to Rs 72,167 for the 11-inch model and Rs 1,00,997 for the 12.9-inch variant. Lastly, the 10th Gen iPad gets a discount of Rs 3,143 and an HDFC cashback of Rs 3,000.
The AirPods 2nd Gen is available at a 11 percent discount, available for as low as Rs 13,299. Additionally, customers can avail an HDFC cashback worth Rs 1,500 during Maple’s Republic Day sale. Additionally, Maple is also offering discounts of up to 12 percent on Apple Care+ as well as free delivery during the sale.