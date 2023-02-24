PM Modi to inaugurate Karnataka’s Shivamogga airport on February 27: See Pics

1/9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport, the dream project of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP Central Committee Member BS Yediyurappa, on February 27. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)Days ahead of his visit to Shivamogga in poll-bound Karnataka to inaugurate the newly built airport, PM Modi on February 24 said the facility will boost commerce, connectivity and tourism in the region. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)Modi was responding to the tweet threads of Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, who shared a video of the airport and its terminal on his Twitter handle, saying the dream of an airport in Shivamogga has come true. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)The well-equipped airport is situated on 666.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)The greenfield domestic airport at Sogane in Shivamogga district has been constructed under the Centre’s UDAN scheme, which is aimed at making air travel affordable to all. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)BY Raghavendra, MP from Shivamogga, also the son of Yediyurappa, on February 21 said that PM Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport on February 27, and his special flight will be the first to land at the airport on the inauguration day. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)Raghavendra tweeted: “The dream of an airport at Shivamogga is coming true! The Shivamogga Airport will establish itself as not merely an airport, but as the gateway of Malnad region’s journey to transformation.” (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)The Lok Sabha member said the airport with a lotus-shaped terminal will cater to the demand of not just the people of Shivamogga but also the entire central Karnataka. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)It will give wings to the aspirations of the youth and help create lakhs of employment opportunities for them, he said adding that industries, especially IT, tourism and the dairy sector will significantly be benefitted. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)