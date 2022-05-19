These 7 smallcap firms report strong earnings, but stocks fall over 50% from their year high. Do you own any?

Out of the total 896 smallcap stocks, around 402 companies have announced their quarter ended March 2022 results. From these, only 7 firms have posted at least 10 percent profit margin in each of the last four quarters of FY22 and their sales have been above Rs 100 crore for the same period
Earnings season for the fourth quarter of FY22 is in its last leg. Out of the total 896 smallcap stocks, around 402 companies have announced their quarter ended March 2022 results. From these, only 7 firms have posted at least 10 percent profit margin in each of the last four quarters of FY22 and their sales have been above Rs 100 crore for the same period. But all these 7 stocks have fallen more than 50 percent from their 52-week high. These companies are looking weak even on moneycontrol SWOT analysis. Take a look.
PNB Housing Finance
| The stock has fallen 63 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 924 to Rs 340 as on May 18, 2022. The company's profit margin for the June 2021 quarter: 14.38 percent, September 2021 quarter: 14.86 percent, December 2021 quarter: 12.60 percent and March 2022 quarter: 11.89 percent.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
. | The stock has fallen 56 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 9700 to 4258 as on May 18, 2022. The company's profit margin for the June 2021 quarter: 49.23 percent, December 2021 quarter: 46.05 percent, December 2021 quarter: 38.97 percent and March 2022 quarter: 31.38 percent.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.
| The stock has fallen 54 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 1465.90 to 681 as on May 18, 2022. The company's profit margin for the June 2021 quarter: 33.93 percent, December 2021 quarter: 44.22 percent, December 2021 quarter: 18.48 percent and March 2022 quarter: 15.87 percent.
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
| The stock has fallen 53 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 224.40 to 105 as on May 18, 2022. The company's profit margin for the June 2021 quarter: 27.94 percent, December 2021 quarter: 24.14 percent, December 2021 quarter: 17.58 percent and March 2022 quarter: 17.62 percent.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.
| The stock has fallen 53 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 307.85 to 146 as on May 18, 2022. The company's profit margin for the June 2021 quarter: 22.56 percent, December 2021 quarter: 21.52 percent, December 2021 quarter: 16.78 percent and March 2022 quarter: 16.41 percent.
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
| The stock has fallen 52 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 4243 to 2053 as on May 18, 2022. The company's profit margin for the June 2021 quarter: 22.04 percent, December 2021 quarter: 19.32 percent, December 2021 quarter: 11.71 percent and March 2022 quarter: 12.79 percent.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol