Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 22

The benchmark indices ended higher on November 22 after three straight days of losses. At close, the Sensex was up 274.12 points, or 0.45%, at 61,418.96, and the Nifty was up 84.20 points, or 0.46%, at 18,244.20.One 97 Communications | CMP: Rs 475.55 | The stock price of Paytm parent tumbled over 11 percent to an all-time low after analysts termed the upstart Jio Financial Services (JFS) to be a potential threat to the payments services provider. “While it is too early to understand the exact customer segments and target markets that Jio Financial plans to cater to, it seems clear that it will be focused on consumer and merchant lending, which is the mainstay of NBFCs like Bajaj Finance and fintechs like Paytm,” said Suresh Ganapathy, an analyst at Macquarie Capital Securities (India).Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.FSN E-Commerce Ventures | CMP: Rs 174.95 | The share price of the Nykaa owner fell more than 4 percent as pre-IPO investors continued to offload their stakes in the company. As many as 1.84 crore shares, or 0.65 percent of equity, changed hands in a block deal on November 22. A day earlier, reports said that private equity firm Lighthouse India reportedly would sell a stake worth Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures through a block deal. However, the buyer of the shares is not known. The shares were offered at a price of around Rs 180-183.5 apiece, marking a discount of nearly two percent to the last closing price.Nazara Technologies | CMP: Rs 590.85 | The scrip ended in the red on November 22. The panel of state finance ministers is likely to recommend a uniform GST levy of 28 percent on online gaming irrespective of whether it is a game of skill or game of chance, sources said. However, it is likely to suggest a revised formula for calculating the amount on which the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be levied. Currently, online gaming attracts 18 percent GST.Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,586.90 | The share price ended in the green after the IT major announced a strategic collaboration with Envision AESC, a battery technology company. Through this collaboration, Infosys will help develop a cloud-based platform to digitise and automate manual processes at Envision AESC’s electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants, it said in an exchange filing.Vedanta | CMP: Rs 310.40 | The scrip ended in the green on November 22 after the firm approved the third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 6,505 crore. The record date for the same has been fixed as November 30, 2022.Delhivery | CMP: Rs 335 | The stock shed over 2 percent after CA Swift Investments sold 1.84 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs 330.02 a share. CA Swift had held 5.07% or 3.68 crore shares in Delhivery as of September 2022. However, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought 48.54 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 330 a share.Easy Trip Planners | CMP: Rs 68.40 | The scrip zoomed almost 20 percent hitting a new 52-week high as the stock traded ex-split and ex-bonus. A meeting of the company’s board of directors is to be held on November 23 to consider and approve the allotment of bonus equity shares. The company's board had on October 10 announced three bonus shares for every one held along with a split of an equity share of Rs 2 face value into two shares of Rs 1 each.UCO Bank | CMP: Rs 20.90 | The scrip zoomed 12 percent on the back of heavy volumes. UCO Bank appointed Rajendra Kumar Saboo, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank, as the Executive Director for a period of three years with effect from the date of the assumption of office or until further orders.Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 522 | The share price ended in the green on November 22. Botswana has picked India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd as the preferred bidder in a tender to build a 300 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant, a notice from its energy ministry said. It is the only fossil fuel-based power plant the Southern African country plans to procure in the next 20 years.Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 165.85 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the board during a meeting on November 22 approved a memorandum of understanding with Redler Technologies, an Israel- based company, to establish a joint venture in India focused on development, manufacture & market innovative motion control systems for 2, 3 & 4-wheel electric vehicles.