14 new midcap stocks picked up by PMS managers in January, despite correction

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

The year 2022 was tough for midcap stocks. While the Nifty 50 TRI gained 5.7% the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI went up just 3.9% in 2022. Many quality midcap stocks corrected sharply. But in adversity, lies an opportunity. At least for fund manager, who go bottom fishing. Here are the top midcap stocks that were bought afresh by a majority of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers in January 2023. Total no. of PMS strategies considered for the compilation was 313. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. Data as of January 31, 2023.Cummins IndiaNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 122Jubilant FoodworksNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 17No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 113APL Apollo TubesNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 10No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 53Federal BankNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 9No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 121Tube Investments of IndiaNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 24No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 55L&T Technology ServicesNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 20No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 38Polycab IndiaNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 78AU Small Finance BankNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 25No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 52IDFC First BankNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 21No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19Timken IndiaNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 16No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 60Phoenix MillsNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 14No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 90Oberoi RealtyNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 12No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 65Colgate-Palmolive (India)No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 11No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19Laurus LabsNo. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 5No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 30No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 30