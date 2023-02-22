 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
14 new midcap stocks picked up by PMS managers in January, despite correction

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

Correction in the midcap space provided an opportunity to take fresh position in the beaten down stocks

The year 2022 was tough for midcap stocks. While the Nifty 50 TRI gained 5.7% the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI went up just 3.9% in 2022. Many quality midcap stocks corrected sharply. But in adversity, lies an opportunity. At least for fund manager, who go bottom fishing. Here are the top midcap stocks that were bought afresh by a majority of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) managers in January 2023. Total no. of PMS strategies considered for the compilation was 313. Source: Finalyca – PMSBazaar. Data as of January 31, 2023.
Cummins India
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 122
Jubilant Foodworks
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 11
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 17
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 113
APL Apollo Tubes
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 10
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 53
Federal Bank
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 9
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 121
Tube Investments of India
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 8
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 24
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 55
L&T Technology Services
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 7
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 20
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 38
Polycab India
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 33
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 78
AU Small Finance Bank
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 25
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 52
IDFC First Bank
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 21
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19
Timken India
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 16
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 60
Phoenix Mills
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 14
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 90
Oberoi Realty
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 12
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 65
Colgate-Palmolive (India)
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 6
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 11
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 19
Laurus Labs
No. of new PMS strategies that added this stock: 5
No. of PMS strategies that already hold the stock: 30
No. of actively-managed mutual fund schemes that hold the stock: 30