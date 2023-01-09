Mahindra Thar 4X2 gets a new engine and comes with lower prices

1/6

Mahindra and Mahindra has now launched a new 2WD variant of the Mahindra Thar. The new variant comes only as a soft-top option and according to the company, targets a wider range of enthusiasts.In terms of design, the new Thar is identical to its bigger 4X4 sibling, the only difference being the missing 4X4 badge at the rear. The 2WD variant does get two new colour schemes to add to its range, Blazing Bronze and Everest White. The interiors, too, remain identical, save for the missing 4X4 gear selector. This has been replaced with a cubbyhole for added storage. Additionally, Mahindra had moved some of the buttons like the door lock/unlock, traction control and hill-descent control buttons from the centre console to the control panel between the door and the steering wheel. This section also gets a button to toggle between the auto start/stop function on the 2WD Thar.The SUV also continues to get both petrol and diesel powertrain options. However, while the petrol remains the 2.0-litre mStallion from its bigger sibling, the diesel has been swapped out for the smaller 1.5-litre unit available on the XUV300. This makes 117 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, it is only available with the 6-speed manual transmission option. The petrol on the other hand continues to belt out 150 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. It also comes mated to a 6-speed torque convertor automatic. What this means is that if you want to buy the automatic variant of the diesel, you will have to upgrade to the bigger 4WD variant which also comes with the bigger engine.One thing to note is that the Thar 4X2 is only available with a hardtop roof while the soft-top convertible is only available on the 4X4 variant. You get two trim levels – AX (O) and LX – totalling three variants for the Thar 4X2. Features continue to include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, hill descent control, traction control, roof-mounted speakers, LED DRLs and reclining rear seats. As for safety, the Thar was tested by Global NCAP and given a four-star safety rating for both adult as well as child occupancy. Safety features include a roll cage, ABS and ESC and two airbags as standard.And finally, Mahindra has also given the Thar 4X4 a minor update by replacing the mechanical locking differential with an electronic one. This differential, the company says, allows the system to kick in more aggressively in low-traction environments, allowing for better grip. For people who wish to get the mechanical locking differential however, it is still available as an option on the top-spec LX Diesel 4WD variant.As mentioned earlier, Mahindra is targeting a wider audience with the new Mahindra Thar. The Thar 4X2 is now available at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh for the RWD AX (O) Diesel MT variant. The RWD LX Diesel MT is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh while the RWD LX Petrol AT is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh. Mahindra has said that these are introductory prices available for the first 10,000 bookings, so expect prices to go up soon. As for rivals, while the 2WD Thar has no direct competition, the 4WD variant continues to go up against the Force Gurkha and will soon compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimmy that is set for launch sometime in mid-2023.