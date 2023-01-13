Auto Expo 2023: Vayve Mobility unveils India's first solar car 'Eva'

1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Pune-based automaker start-up Vayve Mobility has unveiled a prototype of what it calls the country's first solar-powered electric vehicle 'Eva' at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. (Image: Vayve Mobility)The solar car ‘Eva’ has space for two adults and a child. It is climate controlled, easy to manoeuvre and park, and convenient to charge. (Image: Vayve Mobility)Eva is android auto/Apple car play compatible and boasts wide driver visibility, a 6-way adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof. (Image: Vayve Mobility)The two-seater smart car features solar panels on its roof for additional charging on top of a battery pack. (Image: Vayve Mobility)The clean vehicle was showcased at a time the Indian government is looking to cut emissions and pollution in major cities. (Image: Vayve Mobility)The solar car has a 6kW liquid-cooled PMSM electric motor. It draws power from a 14 kWh battery pack, features active liquid cooling, 4-hour charging on a standard house socket, and can be charged up to 80 percent in 45 minutes on CCS2. (Image: Vayve Mobility)The complete car is built on Monocoque chassis. It packs an IP68-certified powertrain and has standard safety features like the driver airbag. (Image: Vayve Mobility)The Eva solar car offers a 250 km range on a single charge. The company plans to launch the vehicle in the market in 2024. (Image: Vayve Mobility)