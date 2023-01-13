Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 13

1/11 The benchmark indices ended higher on January 13 as investors cheered lower inflation. At close, the Sensex was up 303.15 points or 0.51% at 60,261.18, and the Nifty was up 98.40 points or 0.55% at 17,956.60.

2/11 Wipro | CMP: Rs 395.50 | The share ended in the green on January 13. Wipro, after market hours, reported a 2.82 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 at Rs 3,052.9 crore against Rs 2,969 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22, the IT services firm said in an exchange filing. According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated profit after tax was estimated to be flat at Rs 2,952 crore.

3/11 Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,504 | The scrip ended in the green on January 13, a day after the country's second-largest IT firm reported a 13.4 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 6,586 crore against Rs 5,809 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.2 percent to Rs 38,318 crore from Rs 31,867 crore in the year-ago period. Research house Citi has maintained a "buy" on the stock but cut the target price to Rs 1,665 a share. Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" rating with the target at Rs 1,670 a share.

4/11 Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 302.90 | The stock price surged over 15 percent on the real estate company’s operational business update for the third quarter of FY23. The Pune-based company reported its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales numbers both by value and volume in the third quarter of FY23. The company’s collections came in at Rs 435 crore, up 3 percent on-year and 8 percent sequentially.

5/11 Gujarat Gas | CMP: Rs 450.20 | The share price shed over 3 percent after Jefferies downgraded the stock to "underperform" from buy and cut the target price from Rs 570 to Rs 400 a share. With around 50 percent of the Morbi plant investing in propane/LPG capacity and outlook on spot LNG prices firm, the global research and broking firm sees a structural drag on Gujarat Gas's pricing power, margin outlook and volume growth in the medium term.

6/11 Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 73.15 | The scrip hit a 5 percent upper circuit after NCLT allowed the transfer of Jet Airways' ownership to Jalan Kalrock consortium. NCLT gives the consortium six months from the effective date to pay dues to various creditors. It set November 16, 2022 as the effective date.

7/11 ITI | CMP: Rs 108.70 | The share price gained over 4 percent after ITI Limited’s Palakkad Plant bagged two orders from the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education for supplying 6,600 and 1,883 laptops worth Rs 22 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively. ITI Limited has also ventured into the transport sector with its IT expertise and launched the ‘Kerala Savaari’ project in Trivandrum City, an online-taxi service by the Government of Kerala, in association with Kerala State Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board (KMTWWFB).

8/11 Ganesh Housing Corporation | CMP: Rs 382 | The scrip was down 2 percent after the firm's YoY consolidated net profit dropped 14.7% to Rs 21.1 crore from Rs 24.8 crore. Its revenue was down 12.1% at Rs 66.8 crore from Rs 76.1 crore in the year-ago period.

9/11 Sah Polymers | CMP: Rs 84.80 | The stock price hit a 5 percent lower circuit after Saint Capital Fund sold 1.78 lakh shares in Sah Polymers and Vikasa India EIF I Fund-Incube Global Opportunities offloaded 3.43 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 89.25 a share. Rajasthan Global Securities sold 3.68 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 85 a share, while Maven India Fund offloaded 1.78 lakh shares for Rs 89.12 apiece shares. Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 9.1 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 86.14 a share.

10/11 Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 79.55 | The share price hit a 5 percent upper circuit after the company said that the Southern Railway awarded it an automatic block signaling project in Chennai. The cost of the project is Rs 38.97 crore and it has to be executed in 15 months.