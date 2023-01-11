Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India launches next-gen Hector series at a starting price of Rs 14.72 lakh

1/11

Moneycontrol News

MG Motor India has launched the new Hector and Hector Plus in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 at a starting price of Rs 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Hector comes in 5 variants – Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro with an attractive price offering. The flagship SUV is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, offers intelligently designed seating options, and ample space. The 6-seater SUV come with a captain configuration, while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats. (Video Grab: @MGMotorIn)MG Motor India on January 11 showcased its vision for future mobility, Drive.Ahead, at the Auto Expo 2023. MG's Drive.Ahead theme is reinforced in its futuristic and environmentally mindful technologies and vehicles. The company unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio that communicate the brand’s focus on sustainable, conscious, and innovative technology as part of MG’s vision in India.The Next-Gen Hector offers 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features – including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators to deliver complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort - that offer hassle-free driving comfort with enhanced safety. With its all-new striking bold exterior and evolved safety features, and elegant design elements, the Next-Gen Hector offers an unprecedented drive and user experience. The interiors of the new SUV are available in a dual-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish. (Video Grab: @MGMotorIn)The newly introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in Next Gen MG Hector offer a hassle-free and safe driving experience. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets ON/OFF. (Video Grab: @MGMotorIn)The new SUV has India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface. The technological innovation is also manifest in the first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing capability, which can be used to lock, unlock, start, drive, in case of an emergency. (Video Grab: @MGMotorIn)The Next-Gen Hector now has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands – included with the i-SMART tech – such as segment-first features such as touch-screen control for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lights, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages, 50+ Hinglish commands, and other helpful apps such as Park+ for parking discovery and booking and the Jio-Saavn App for music. (Video Grab: @MGMotorIn)The Next-Gen Hector has key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.The Hector, India’s first Internet SUV, was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019 and has since set a new bar for SUVs in India by giving shape to its philosophy of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric mobility. The Next-Gen Hector brings with it the unique car ownership program “MG SHIELD” after-sales service options. Customers will be offered a standard 5+5+5 package i.e., a warranty of five years with unlimited kilometers, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free periodic services. (Video Grab: @MGMotorIn)The company also unveiled two technologically advanced, high-safety, and zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs) - the MG4, a pure-electric hatchback EV, and the MG EHS, a plug-in hybrid SUV - supporting its stance as an Auto-tech brand during the show. Both MG4 and the MG EHS underscore MG’s resolute commitment to strengthening EV adoption in the country.The MG4 EV hatchback, which comes with spacious interiors, ensures driving convenience through its five different charging options. Since its launch in 2022, the MG4 EV hatchback is sold in more than 20 European markets including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Norway, and Sweden. (Image: News18)The MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid brings together efficiency and performance along with spacious interiors and a sporty exterior. The MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid truly offers the best of both worlds. The drive system offers an electric motor, a battery pack and a powerful petrol engine that work seamlessly together for optimum efficiency, power and range. (Image: MG Motor)