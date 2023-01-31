 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Big money pouring into WPL, U-19 T20 World Cup win are massive breakthroughs for India’s women cricketers

R. Kaushik
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Women’s Premier League will ensure women’s cricket becomes a financially rewarding proposition, which will entice many more youngsters to pursue the sport

India women's national cricket team or the Women in Blue at the DY Patil Stadium in December 2022. (Source: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues/File image)

It has been quite a fortnight for Indian women’s cricket. On January 16, the media rights for the first five seasons of the Women’s Premier League, beginning this March, were acquired by Viacom18 Media for a staggering Rs 951 crore – which translates to roughly Rs 7.09 crore per match. Less than ten days later, on January 25, the five teams were bought for a cumulative Rs 4,669.99 crore.

The coup de grace, of course, came on Sunday (January 29), when India were crowned champions of the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup. To say that women’s cricket is riding the crest of a wave in the country would be a gross understatement.

Heady Days Ahead

The excitement generated by these developments will only grow over the next month, leading up to the first edition of the WPL. Harmanpreet Kaur and her side will seek to emulate their younger counterparts at the Women’s T20 World Cup starting, also in South Africa, on February 10, while the small matter of the title sponsorship rights for the WPL and the player auctions too are on the anvil.