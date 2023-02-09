 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion

Will SEBI walk the talk on disclosure of beneficial ownership in FPIs?

Sumit Agrawal
Feb 09, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

The disclosure of beneficial ownership of FPIs will ensure transparency in the fund flows to and from FPIs and check instances of FPIs being promoter vehicles

SEBI has written to Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) seeking information on Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

In the aftermath of Hindenburg Report, that triggered one of the largest selloffs in Indian capital market, SEBI reportedly, has written to Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) seeking information of the end or ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) of the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). India has 17 DDPs and more than 11000 FPIs. The idea seems to be to curb use of related-party offshore entities by companies to purchase its own shares, circumventing minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms and increasing governance.

Under Indian law, a company cannot buy its own shares (other than through a buyback) or fund another entity to buy its own shares. Even the Supreme Court held a transaction where the capital of the company returns to the company itself to be a void transaction. Besides, the MPS norms (minimum 25 per cent shareholding with non-promoters - retail, MFs, FPIs etc.) were meant to reduce the grip of promoters thereby reducing the probability of stock play and ensuring fair price discovery.

Who Controls FPIs?

Ascertaining the beneficial owners of FPIs not only in letter but in spirit has been the SEBI’s ask from time to time, but seldom followed up in action. An FPI is registered by DDP on behalf of SEBI. DDPs are the banks (17 of them), reporting to depositories (NSDL/CDSL), having multinational presence with systems and procedures to comply with the requirements of FATF and PMLA standards.