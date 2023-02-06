English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: PM inaugurates India Energy Week
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    SEBI seeks beneficial ownership details of foreign investors: Report

    While not unprecedented, the move comes after a scathing attack by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group, alleging improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The conglomerate denies all allegations.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST
    SEBI

    SEBI

    India's markets regulator has written to various custodian banks asking for details on beneficial owners of offshore funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), two sources directly aware of the matter said on Monday.

    While not unprecedented, the move comes after a scathing attack by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group, alleging improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The conglomerate denies all allegations.

    However, the report lead to a market rout where seven Adani group companies lost more than $100 billion since Jan. 24.

    Foreign investors offloaded Indian equities worth 288.52 billion rupees ($3.51 billion) in January, data showed.