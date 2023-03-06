 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why the RBI’s ‘higher for longer’ strategy may stoke inflation in the longer-term

Karan Mehrishi & Birabrata Panda
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Forced recession can at most subdue inflationary tendencies in the short term, stoking the inflationary demons to reappear later. The fact of the matter is that the RBI is forcing the Indian economy to return to a recessionary phase when the business cycle is yet to run its course

Reflecting on the official Q3 FY23 data, the minutes of the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) February 2023 meeting have come as a revelation. Analysing the specific assessments of Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R Varma, it becomes increasingly clear that there is a difference of opinion within the MPC. Apparently, the RBI, on its part, is paranoid about inflation control and is leaving no stone unturned to impose its narrative on the rest of the committee. Evidently, all external members are at best reluctant when it comes to further monetary tightening.

The apparent ‘higher for longer’ narrative, borrowed from the US Fed, is evident from Michael Patra’s assessment as he notes that “in the final analysis, the size and timing of rate changes is the best embodiment of the stance. While keeping in mind the objective of growth, the foot must remain on the brake as we chart our future trajectory.”

Challenging the RBI’s ‘imported’ conventional wisdom, other committee members note that industrial activity, especially manufacturing, is still in a nascent state of recovery. The phenomenon is now confirmed by Q3 FY23 numbers. When the authors delved deeper into the concerns, Macrobond data revealed that based on Q2 FY23 results, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for Indian manufacturing enterprises has fallen, first time in two years.

Making The Consumer Pay