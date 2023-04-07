 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What explains the surge in India’s defence exports? Smarter policies, competitive products

Kartik Bommakanti
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

India’s defence exports have grown tenfold in the space of five years. Simpler export procedures, and breakthroughs like the replacement of expensive foreign parts in the BrahMos missile system with low-cost locally developed parts, have made Indian exports attractive

India imported $24 billion worth of equipment during the last five years making it the largest importer of military equipment in the world.

India has emerged as a considerably consequential defence exporter in the last 5-6 years with the total exports standing at Rs 15,920 crore or US$1.5 billion for the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23. This figure is in sharp contrast to Indian defence exports in FY 2016-17, which stood at Rs 1,521 crore or a little over $150 million and over 10 times lower than in FY 2022-23.

The Modi government’s aim is to increase it to $5 billion by 2025 – an export target that is more than three times as much as it is today. India’s defence export performance is attributable to at least three critical factors:

Making Defence Exporting Easier

The first is the Ministry of Defence (MoD) simplifying export procedures by making them conducive and friendlier for Indian industry, which has enabled the MoD to execute military sales abroad. End-to-end procedures have been rendered simpler by the MoD with online authorisation. Consequently, businesses involved in the defence export sector have seen a drastic reduction in delays in clearances and bureaucratic red tape.