Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tech blues, what lies ahead?

Vatsala Kamat
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

There is optimism over the longer term because businesses will have to keep up the IT spends, given the importance of technology in today’s world

India’s information technology (IT) sector is grabbing investor attention for all the wrong reasons. March quarter (Q4 FY23) results of the top two listed IT biggies -- Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys -- not only disappointed on all counts, but their narratives on the outlook ahead portend more gloom.

As expected, the slowdown in the US and Europe had flagged concerns around discretionary spends by clients and delayed decision making by existing clients. High salaries and big hikes, perhaps in a bid to compete with the fintech and other technology services sectors, raised costs, resulting in margin pressure.