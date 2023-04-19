English
    Will stubborn lead prices play spoilsport for battery makers?

    With lead prices showing little signs of cooling, profit margins of lead acid battery makers may be squeezed in the near term

    Vatsala Kamat
    April 19, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
    Will stubborn lead prices play spoilsport for battery makers?

    Highlights Lead acid batteries set for strong revenue traction  Auto OEM, replacement markets see robust demand for batteries  Industrials and infrastructure off take improving  But lead prices stay elevated due to demand-supply mismatch  Impact on profit margins over next couple of quarters  Lead acid battery manufacturers have had a good sales run in the March quarter given the all-round improvement across business verticals that they cater to. But the uncertainty around lead prices is likely to weigh on their near-term earnings trajectory. The two largest firms...

