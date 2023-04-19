IT downturn likely to be a short-term affair

Highlights Revenue growth for TCS, Infosys and Accenture from clients in North America turned negative in the last quarter The weakness in client sentiment in North America is focused on the two verticals of communications and BFSI, a key source of business for Indian IT Infosys guidance shows the firm is not optimistic in the near term Part of slack in revenues for IT today is also due to unwinding of excesses built during the pandemic years Investors with eye on long term value...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's large talent pool is bringing home the dollars
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's GDP projection much lower in Asia, a pivot in the making, investors tur...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers