IT downturn likely to be a short-term affair

The weakness in client sentiment in North America is focused on the two verticals of communications and BFSI

Highlights Revenue growth for TCS, Infosys and Accenture from clients in North America turned negative in the last quarter The weakness in client sentiment in North America is focused on the two verticals of communications and BFSI, a key source of business for Indian IT Infosys guidance shows the firm is not optimistic in the near term Part of slack in revenues for IT today is also due to unwinding of excesses built during the pandemic years Investors with eye on long term value...