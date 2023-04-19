English
    The last frontier for financial sector reforms: Cooperative Banks

    The cooperative bank share in credit flow to agriculture has dropped from 16.7% in 2015-16 to 13.0% in 2021-22. Stress tests show urban cooperative banks face severe stress of credit defaults and capital erosion

    Rajrishi Singhal
    April 19, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been gaining some degree of regulatory control over the sector but only in some categories of cooperative banks.

    Highlights India’s cooperative banks have so far remained out of bounds of the multiple reforms for the financial sector taken since 1991 Cooperative banks still remain handy instruments for political parties, a channel for dispensing political patronage RBI observed a series of challenges regarding cooperative banks, including deficient corporate governance practices, and rising incidence of frauds Lines of distinction between commercial banks, and cooperative banks are fast blurring with everyone competing for the same set of clients Large-scale reforms, and not the gradualism noticed...

