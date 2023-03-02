Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos gain ground, but headwinds lurk

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

February wholesale data from auto original equipment makers (OEMs) saw rising demand across all segments. While the demand-led recovery has pushed sales growth in commercial vehicles (CV) and passenger vehicles (PV) beyond pre-COVID levels, there is optimism even in two-wheelers, which have been lagging compared to other segments.

The domestic auto recovery is getting more broad-based although retail segment demand has been sustained mainly due to demand from the urban and higher-end customer. This is reflected in robust sales in utility vehicles (UVs), particularly in newly launched models. February PV registrations rose by about 10 per cent year-on-year (yoy) and were about 17 per cent higher than February of 2019 -- the year before the pandemic. Even the recent 1-2 per cent price hikes by leaders such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra did not dampen sentiment.

Vatsala Kamat