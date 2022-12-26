 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Misuse of IPRs a major challenge in metaverse

Siddharth Mahajan & Pratyush Gupta
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

The present legal and intellectual property framework has accommodated legal challenges posed by Web3 and crypto assets, but problems remain in the effective legal framework

Web3, the new evolutionary stage of the internet, presents itself with the core concept of decentralisation, immutability and ownership. Key elements of Web3 include blockchain, smart contracts, crypto-currency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse. NFTs and the metaverse are poised to change how businesses, especially those related to finance, retail and entertainment operate. NFTs have moved from being mere collectibles to having multiple real-world use cases. As the adoption of NFTs and other Web3 elements by businesses grows, legal issues related to intellectual property rights (IPRs), which may arise due to the decentralised and anonymous nature of this technology, will also pose challenges for various stakeholders.

NFTs record digital ownership and store it on the blockchain. They are a significant element of the metaverse economy as they enable the authentication of possessions, property and even identity. NFTs provide a unique means for artists and creators in securing, sharing, and monetising their work. This is already leading to a fundamental change in the music industry where song NFTs are gaining popularity, allowing artists to become less reliant on big producers and studios. Besides creative industries, NFTs have been used in gaming, retail, and even as proof of ownership in the case of the fractional ownership of property and other assets. Companies like Nike and several other luxury brands are using the opportunities in the metaverse and NFT space to promote and sell their virtual products. Nike recently launched .Swoosh, a metaverse marketplace, that allows users to connect with each other and conduct activities, obtain virtual products and engage in other immersive experiences. The size of the metaverse economy is poised to grow to $800 billion by 2024 and $3 trillion by 2031.

The nature of NFTs and their use in the metaverse has led to a proliferation of IPR issues related to copyrights and trademarks. While NFTs provide creators and rights holders with a unique means to monetise underlying intellectual property, purchasers of NFTs often face real challenges in terms of uncertainty regarding rights that have actually accrued to them with the purchase. There have been instances where NFT marketplace platforms have been involved in unilaterally changing the terms associated with NFTs without the consent of the community or users. It must be noted that NFTs by themselves have no value and they get value from the underlying asset attached to them. Typically, NFTs come with different terms and conditions and the following types of licenses are predominantly granted through NFTs to the purchasers:

a)License granting unfettered commercial rights;
b)License granting limited commercial rights;
c)License granting rights for personal use only; and
d)Creative commons where no personal right is granted and everything is in the public domain

Despite being a new and novel technology, there have been numerous legal cases on trademark and copyright infringement globally, as the space is rife with violations of real-world trademarks and copyrights. One can view NFTs with unauthorised images of well-known celebrities on various NFT marketplaces. Similarly, there is a blatant and unauthorised use of well-known trademarks by third parties in the metaverse.

IPR Challenges