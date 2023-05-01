 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manipur: BJP’s balancing act between CM Biren Singh and dissidents, tribal sentiments and rule of law, gets tougher

Sagarneel Sinha
May 01, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

After winning Manipur with party-hoppers, BJP has struggled to keep dissidence under control. Biren Singh, meanwhile, is firefighting on another front too: Ethnic tensions continue to impose a huge governance burden, the latest manifestation being the anti-govt violence in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district

Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur led by N Biren Singh completed six years in office in March. In the state assembly elections held last year, the saffron party for the first time secured a majority on its own and Biren became the Chief Minister for the second time. In the second term too, the troubles seem to be unending for the CM and his government.

Dissidents Vs Biren

On April 13, the MLA of Heirok constituency, Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, resigned from the post of chief advisor to the CM, complaining that he wasn’t given any responsibility. Within a fortnight, there were three more resignations of party MLAs from government posts. The three other leaders were Langthabal legislator Karam Shyam, Wangjing Tentha MLA P Brojen Singh and Khwairakpam Raghumani who represents Uripok. Like Radheshyam, Karam Shyam, who resigned from the chairman’s post of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur, alleged that he received no responsibility.

The four MLAs proceeded to camp in Delhi and they even had a meeting with Union minister of state for development of the Northeastern region  BL Verma. Although Biren brushed aside the dissidence within the party, the developments don’t suggest so. The resignations and the allegations that they were not given responsibilities clearly indicate that they were unhappy with the CM. The party had to send its coordinator for Northeast states Sambit Patra to handle the situation.