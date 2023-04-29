English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Miscreants torch government building in violence-hit Manipur's Churachandpur; night curfew from Saturday

    Night curfew has been imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday until further orders, according to an official notification.

    PTI
    April 29, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
    Public property worth lakhs were reportedly destroyed and official documents burnt in the blaze, a police officer said.

    The situation in violence-hit Churachandpur in Manipur remained grim, with unidentified miscreants setting afire a government building, even as night curfew was imposed in the district from Saturday, officials said.

    The situation in violence-hit Churachandpur in Manipur remained grim, with unidentified miscreants setting afire a government building, even as night curfew was imposed in the district from Saturday, officials said.

    A group of people torched the office building of the Range Forest Officer in Tuibong area around midnight, and several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.

    Public property worth lakhs were reportedly destroyed and official documents burnt in the blaze, a police officer said. Night curfew has been imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday until further orders, according to an official notification.

    Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspension of mobile internet services will also continue in the district, the officials said.

    The situation is still grim. Security has been bolstered at all major junctions and large localities of the town to prevent any untoward incident, the police officer said.

    Related stories

    Fresh clashes had erupted between demonstrators and police personnel in Churachandpur town on Friday night, with the security forces using batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

    Locals claimed that some people were killed and many injured in the police action, hours after a bandh called by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) concluded at 4 pm. However, there was no official confirmation on casualties or injuries to people.

    The eight-hour shutdown, called to protest against the eviction of Kuki villagers from protected forests, paralysed normal life in the tribal-dominated southern Manipur district.

    Earlier on Friday, clashes broke out between protestors and police at Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka in Churachandpur district, the venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to address a public meeting, police said.

    Singh, however, deferred the visit following protests and the call for bandh.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arson #India #Manipur #violence
    first published: Apr 29, 2023 11:39 am