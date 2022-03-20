English
    Manipur: N Biren Singh announced CM of state for second time

    Under the leadership of N Biren Singh, BJP registered a thumping majority by winning 32 seats out of 60 Assembly seats in state.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    N Biren Singh

    N Biren Singh

    Journalist-turned-politician Nongthombam Biren Singh has been selected as chief minister of Manipur for the second time on March 20 by the BJP's central observers.

    Singh's name was chosen by BJP's central observers Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju after they went to Imphal and attended a meeting held at state BJP headquarters on Sunday, reported News18.

    ALSO READ: Why the BJP needs to keep its regional allies in Manipur happy

    Under the leadership of N Biren Singh, BJP registered a thumping majority by winning 32 seats out of 60 Assembly seats in state. BJP's vote share was 37.83 percent and was higher than Congress (16.83%) and NPEP (17.29%).

    After leaving Congress in 2016, Singh joined BJP in 2016 and contested Assembly elections from the Heingang seat and won the fourth consecutive term from the same seat. On March 15, 2017, he became the first-ever BJP leader to become CM in the state.

    In the 2022 Assembly polls, Singh contested from his home constituency –- Heingang in East Imphal district, and defeated Indian National Congress (INC) rival, P Sharatchandra Singh, by over 18,000 votes.
    Tags: #BJP #Manipur #Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 #Manipur CM #N Biren Singh
    first published: Mar 20, 2022 05:13 pm
