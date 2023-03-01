 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J&K lithium find: Celebrate with caution but further exploration processes are crucial

Rajesh Chadha & Ganesh Sivamani
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

The 5.9 million tonnes of lithium announced by Geological Survey of India are “inferred resources” at present. General and detailed exploration must follow, also roping in private mining expertise, if we are to see the lithium by 2030

Lithium deposits discovered in J&K's Reisa (Image Source: Irfan Amin Malik)

There has been tremendous excitement in India over the recent discovery by the Geological Survey of India of lithium deposits in Jammu & Kashmir. Lithium has an embedded presence all around us. With its high energy density, this silvery-white metal is ideal for batteries in many portable electronics and electric vehicles. In addition, lithium has other industrial uses, including ceramics, pharmaceuticals, and lubricants.

These applications – and the expected exponential demand growth of the mineral as the world transitions to green energy, technology and mobility – are why various major economies consider lithium to be a “critical mineral”.

Breakthrough For India  

Critical minerals refer to mineral resources, both primary and processed, which are essential inputs in the production process of an economy, and whose supplies are likely to be disrupted due to non-availability or risks of unaffordable price spikes.