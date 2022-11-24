 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How India can prepare for China-plus-one

Karan Bhasin
Nov 24, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Incremental reforms are better than no reforms, but equally important to recognise the opportunity costs associated with our historically slow pace of progress

Favourable demographics, geopolitical events, and past investments in human capital have created a comfortable economic position for India. More so given the pandemic and its strain on existing supply chains. To make matters worse, China’s pursuit of zero COVID-19 policy has only imposed fresh supply shocks to the global economic system.

No surprises that companies are wondering whether it is worthwhile to be too dependent on China, more so considering the allegations of intellectual property theft. But the obvious question is: if not China, then where?

There are many suitable candidates. Small countries in Asia with less stringent labour laws make them an ideal candidate. Certain countries have better rule of law, while others make up by having more extensive tax concessions. Needless to say, there is competition to attract these companies, with ministers often meeting their representatives at their headquarters several times before rolling out the red carpet. Some ensure all permissions are already in place even before companies decide their investments.

Indian policymakers, therefore, face stiff competition — and perhaps chief ministers are better suited to compete with some of these small countries in a bid to generate greater investments in their states. India’s large workforce gives it an unmatched scale as it is the country with the largest English-speaking college graduates. However, the gap in skills poses a constraint on the ability to readily leverage, and deploy this talent.

India also has another advantage as its population is not ageing, unlike China. If projections are to be believed, India will have its first ever decade where it averages a growth rate that is close to twice that of China. A slowdown in China will have consequences for growth elsewhere — not all of which will be positive.

But despite these obvious advantages, there are several other constraints. Our agrarian economy is one of the major such constraints. With a substantial part of workforce continuing to be engaged in agrarian economy with low productivity, incomes are partly constrained. This restricts the pace of expanding India’s middle-class.