 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Digitalising the construction industry is necessary for India to reduce emissions

E Jayashree Kurup
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

A statutory push for lower emissions and regular monitoring of building management is a must, if India is to meet its globally committed green targets. The tools are today available and implementable

The construction industry is responsible for about 37 percent of all energy-related carbon dioxide emissions globally. (Image source: PTI/File)

There is a move afoot to digitalise construction, across the board. This could well be the brahmastra for the government to meet the ambitious sustainable development goals (SDGs) India has committed to.  So, what does digitising a single industry have to do with SDGs, you may ask.

The construction industry is responsible for about 37 percent of all energy-related carbon dioxide emissions globally, according to the 2021 Global Status Report for Buildings & Construction published by the United Nations Environment Programme. It is important for India to take heed and action. Already about 20 percent of CO2 emissions and 33 percent of energy use comes from the construction industry. As it steps up urbanisation from 35 percent to 50 percent, India is building at a rapid pace. These numbers will then rise in the same decades when India has actually promised a reduction of emissions to comply with the Paris Agreement.

The global industry has taken heed. A McKinsey report based on interviews with over 100 global construction experts in 2021, found that over 53 percent expected sustainable development practices to evolve in the industry.

Government Push