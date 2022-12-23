 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19 New Variant | We need evidence-based proportionate response, not a panic reaction

Philip Mathew
Dec 23, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Movement restrictions across state borders, enforcing masking in outdoor spaces, and introducing quarantine measures for international travellers can be very immature, when the economy is limping back to normalcy

Unverified images of overflowing morgues in China evoke an eerie feeling for all Indians, since we went through an equally bruising wave of COVID-19 infections in April-May 2021. Most of us saw the horrors of death and suffering; and experienced the excruciating agony of running pillar to post for a hospital bed or oxygen cylinder. As a country, we can empathise with the situation that China is in at the moment despite all the political differences we have with our eastern neighbour.

On December 21, the World Health Organisation’s Director of Emergencies said that the Intensive Care Units in China are filling up fast, and that the country is ‘behind the curve’ in accurately reporting infections. After the so-called ‘Zero Covid’ policy was relaxed, China has been lax in testing, and many parts of the country have run out of rapid tests. Therefore, the COVID-19 numbers reported by China, and the anecdotal reports of saturation of healthcare capacities does not match. According to the Corona Virus Resource Centre managed by Johns Hopkins University, the country only had 22,897 new cases, and 83 deaths in the last one day.

COVID-19 is surging in several other countries, including Japan, South Korea, the United States, France, and Germany. Japan reported more than 200,000 cases and 296 deaths in the last one day, painting the picture of a helpless situation. Europe is going through a surge in other respiratory infections too, along with COVID-19. The continent has seen a rapid increase in seasonal influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections, which has wreaked havoc among children and older adults. The flu season has started earlier than expected in Europe, puzzling many epidemiologists and infectious disease experts.

India’s Union health ministry has been prompt in taking action, with a high-level meeting being held on December 22. The meeting reiterated the need for preventive measures, and the importance of genomic sequencing. Several state governments have also been proactive in dealing with the situation, even though the COVID-19 numbers are very low across India.

There are two questions that we need to answer. Is this situation entirely unexpected? Is there a need to press the panic button?

China followed a dangerous game in managing COVID-19, primarily due to political compulsions deciding outbreak response. Most global experts had warned that ‘Zero Covid’ policy was bound to fail, and the government will be forced to loosen up at some point of time. The public anger because of repeated lockdowns and movement restrictions, have finally forced the government to abandon their much maligned ‘Zero Covid’ policy, and the country is now reeling under outbreaks.