Australia’s bold moves present opportunities for India to capitalise on Indo-Pacific strategic convergence

Harsh V Pant
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Australian premier Anthony Albanese’s consequential visit to India unveils opportunities for trade, investment, energy cooperation and greater naval engagement in the Indo-Pacific. If these take off, the strategic architecture of the Indo-Pacific could be poised for a big transformation

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. (Image: AP/File)

Australia is in a hurry to reconfigure the contours of its foreign policy. The government of Anthony Albanese is working for a thaw in Canberra’s ties with China which have deteriorated significantly in recent years. Australia’s trade minister Don Farrell met with his Chinese counterpart virtually last month in an attempt to stabilise bilateral ties that have been strained by China’s aggressive trade and political moves and Australia’s strong pushback.

Australia’s Strategic Balancing

But even as the Albanese government is seeking to bring some semblance of normalcy to its ties with China, it is clearly underlining with its foreign policy moves that it will set the terms of engagement. The visit of Prime Minister Albanese to India last week and to the US this week should be seen in this context. The message of engaging two partner democracies that are also members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue would not be lost on China.

The US visit will see the finalisation of the AUKUS pact signed in 2021 for the supply of nuclear powered submarines to Australia. Australia will be buying three to five US Virginia-class submarines and will co-design with the UK and the US a common AUKUS submarine to be built in Adelaide. For Canberra, this ensures a fast track acquisition of nuclear submarine capability as it seems greater strategic balance in the wider Indo-Pacific, thereby becoming the seventh nation in the world to operate nuclear-powered submarines, after the US, UK, France, China, India and Russia.