Assembly Polls 2023: The circus called governance in NPP-ruled Meghalaya

Patricia Mukhim
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

The National People’s Party came to power in 2018 with a lot of hope riding on the gen-next Sangmas who now helm the party. They have largely disappointed. But the troubled partnership with BJP may keep NPP afloat unless TMC springs a surprise

The National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Development Alliance has governed Meghalaya for the past five years. So what are its achievements, if any? Consultants taking home hefty pay packets are hitched closely to this political wagon and they are parked here in Shillong to tutor the NPP-led MDA government. But like previous governments before it, the MDA and NPP have miserably failed in showcasing or developing an economic vision for the state.

Economy In Doldrums

Unemployment is high since there are no jobs outside the government sector. An economic vision for Meghalaya dictates that private investments in the food processing and allied sectors could have generated the much-needed investment apart from being the model for other start-ups.

Meghalaya has great potential for expanding ginger cultivation and its processing. The state is already processing, branding and successfully marketing its famous Lakadong turmeric that has a curcumin content of 7.9 per cent. But scaling production remains a hurdle successive governments are tripping over. The huge output of pineapples, oranges and ginger should have resulted in processing units. But that is not the case.