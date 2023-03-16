 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are AI's impressive learning abilities a threat to your privacy on the internet?

Akash Karmakar
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Even fragmented pieces of personal data scattered across the Internet can be pieced together by AI tools to reveal a lot more than people wish to let out. With AI tools designed to use all the data at their disposal for improving its learning, the tightening data privacy laws haven’t been of much help

Traditional data privacy frameworks have been based on the principle that access to our personal information is predicated on obtaining our consent. The deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) to collect and process personal data from public sources, is changing that paradigm.

From the time that customer data has become commoditised, the key challenge to garner more users and gain access to a user’s personal data, has been the need to wrangle consent to access personal data. Companies that offered ostensibly ‘free’ services to entice their users to consent to share their personal data have been hit by tightening data privacy laws that limit the use of personal data to only those purposes expressly consented to.

Consent Wrangled From Us

While our right to privacy has become more universally recognised, ironically, our ability to restrict access to our personal information, by withholding consent has diminished. With the terms and conditions of content-sharing apps becoming increasingly complex, users’ consent is extracted by drowning users in a blizzard of words.