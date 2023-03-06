 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Another pivot won’t resolve Blinkit’s existential issues

Sundeep Khanna
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

There’s little to suggest a rapid turnaround in Blinkit’s fortunes, notwithstanding the latest turn. The expansion into home services will bring the struggling company in direct competition with Tiger Global-backed Urban Company while also diffusing its focus from its original quick-commerce mandate

Blinkit will now offer handyman services such as chefs, spa and salon, appliance repairs, cleaning & pest control, electricians, plumbers, painters, of the kind that Urban Company.

Having copped the blame for testing corporate governance norms by investing in startups in which his company bought a stake later, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is playing it safe now. Wisely, he has stepped off the board of Urban Company ahead of Zomato-owned Blinkit launching similar services.

While that ensures Goyal avoids any possible charges of conflict of interest, it does little to reassure investors in Zomato of the future of Blinkit, the startup that it acquired last year for over half a billion dollars. Blinkit, suggest reports, will now offer handyman services such as chefs, spa and salon, appliance repairs, cleaning & pest control, electricians, plumbers, painters, of the kind that Urban Company has been doing for the last eight years.

Elusive Profits

Coming at a time when its gross merchandise value (GMV) slipped 4 percent in FY22 while losses nearly trebled from Rs 558 crore to Rs 1,440 crore during the same period, the move suggests that the 10-year-long travails of the startup are nowhere near over. Another pivot suggests desperation for its current owner Zomato, which is still searching for the elusive profits in its core business. The company’s stock price is down 57 percent from the time it listed in July 2021 and any hopes it had that buying another loss-maker, Blinkit, would help stem the erosion of shareholder’s confidence have been dashed so far.

There’s little to suggest a rapid turnaround in Blinkit’s fortunes, notwithstanding the latest turn. The expansion into home services will bring the struggling company in direct competition with Tiger Global-backed Urban Company while also diffusing its focus from its original quick-commerce mandate. While Urban Company’s revenues have been growing exponentially, its losses too have been mounting in the face of rising expenses.