Amritpal Singh: A 'manufactured' product of TRP-driven media swooning at his Bhindranwale-like looks

Shamsher Chandel
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

With Amritpal Singh’s arrest, another chapter on Punjab’s unsettled socio-political milieu has written itself. The people of Punjab were quicker to see through Amritpal than the media and the politicians who sought to make the pretender bigger than his actual abilities and fanned his rapid rise

Amritpal Singh was arrested from a Gurudwara in Rode at around 6.45 am on April 23.(File image)

A man not known to be more than a troll during the farmers’ agitation in Delhi in 2020-21 quietly flew from Dubai to Amritsar on August 20, 2022. Before he took this flight to fame and his arrest on April 23, he was one of the thousands of unknown Amritpal Singhs from Punjab. Last August, the much-maligned Punjab Police was busy in preparing the chargesheet in the rapper-cum-singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, while facing a lot of pressure. They would scarce have known the tumult that was to follow this Amritpal's return.

Deep Sidhu And Amritpal

Amritpal Singh, who sought to be known as Bhindranwale 2.0, was working alongside his father Tarsem Singh in Dubai since 2012. He was active on Facebook for about 11 years. However, his posts revealed no hint of him being a Khalistani. It was during the farmers’ agitation that Amritpal became an ardent supporter of the lawyer-turned-model-turned-actor Deep Sidhu, and much like Deep, was clean-shaven and sported t-shirts and jeans.

If Amritpal’s emergence was sudden so was his one-time peer Deep Sidhu’s. To know about Amritpal and his emergence, it is important to know about the sudden surfacing of Deep Sidhu.