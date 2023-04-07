Amritpal Singh went to Georgia for cosmetic surgery to resemble Bhindranwale: Report

amritpal

Waris Punjab De’s fugitive leader Amritpal Singh before returning to India in August 2022 went to Georgia where he reportedly underwent a cosmetic surgery to look like Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Indian Express has said.

Singh’s aides who are now lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam made this revelation during questioning, the report said.

Singh, who the Punjab Police have failed to track for a month now, spent about two months in Georgia. “The arrested persons told intelligence officials that he went to Georgia for a surgery to look like Bhindranwale,” the report quoted an officer as saying.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

The radical preacher has been on the run since March 18 but eight of his close aides, including uncle Harjit Singh and Daljit Singh Kalsi, have been arrested and sent to Dibrugarh. A team of intelligence officials recently visited Dibrugarh to question them.

Intelligence agencies are trying to find out how Singh suddenly appeared in August and took over as leader of Waris Punjab De following the death of Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu.

Singh had put up several posts on social media during the farmers’ protest in Delhi and was in contact with some people, his aides reportedly said during questioning. Sidhu was arrested in February 2021 in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day at the peak of farmers’ agitation against three farm laws that were withdrawn.

Sidhu, who was released on bail after two months, died in a road accident a year later.

When Singh was in Dubai, he was in touch with Jaswant Singh Rode, brother of Khalistani militant Lakhbir Singh Rode who is suspected to be in Pakistan, and militant Paramjit Singh Pamma.

The organisation was found to have received funds from Pakistan, which was even used to pay personal debts, the report said.

Singh, who reportedly worked for his uncle’s transport business in Dubia, has styled himself after Bhindranwale, copying his attire and mannerism as well as talking about a separate Sikh state.