Agri-derivatives: Should India learn from Indonesia?

Shrikant Kuwalekar
Mar 30, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

While India continues to ban key agricultural futures contracts, labelling them as a villain in food inflation, Indonesia has been planning to encourage the domestic futures market to channelise local supplies and exports of Crude Palm Oil (CPO)

India will soon complete 150 years since organised futures trading in agricultural commodities was started with the establishment of the Bombay Cotton Trade Association in 1875 to trade cotton derivatives contracts. In the following years, institutions for futures trade in oilseeds and food grains were set up. While the futures trade in a number of farm commodities such as cotton, groundnut, jute, castor seed, wheat, rice, sugar, gold and silver flourished between the first and second world wars, allegedly rampant manipulations led to a ban on most farm futures trade in the mid-1960s. Since then, futures or forward trading in agricultural commodities has remained controversial, and subject to frequent curbs or government interventions.

Towards the end of the last century, as India liberalised and became globally integrated, the need was felt to restart the commodity derivatives market. India launched a completely electronic online commodity derivatives market for the first time in the world. The total electronic marketplace evoked a massive response, urging developed countries to phase out the open outcry systems and adopt the Indian model. However, after posting a huge three-digit annual compounded growth, Indian farm futures received a major jolt when the government banned pulses, wheat and rice futures, blaming them for food inflation, though it was proven false in the Parliamentary panel’s report a few years after the ban.

Inconsistent approach

Since then, futures trading in pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, and food grains were suspended on 6-7 occasions after food prices rose sharply, even though the rise was caused mainly by supply shocks rather than futures trade. The latest ban came in 2021 when the Centre suspended nine farm futures initially for a year and then extended by another year until December 2023.