 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Accountability For AI: Dependency on Artificial Intelligence will spawn chaos and mistrust without regulation

Akash Karmakar
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

In the euphoria over ChatGPT’s rapid progress, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to the risks posed by opaque logic that drives AI decision making. Absence of governance standards to address anti-competitive and malicious actions could lead to disastrous consequences

AI-based decisioning has been touted as a transformative tool to eliminate human oversight and bias. (Representative image)

Advancements in natural language processing capabilities enabling conversational engagement with Artificial Intelligence (AI), coupled with open-source access to AI driven tools, have chipped away at the traditional skepticism surrounding AI and its capabilities.

ChatGPT’s answers have been called “a proximate echo of human speech” and this human-like engagement with AI has, to some extent, softened the defensiveness we once harboured against the deployment of AI. Our amusement at how ChatGPT mimics human artistic and abstract abilities has made us empathetic to its inaccuracies. However, these inaccuracies viewed against the pervasiveness of AI specifically to aid decision-making underscores the need for regulation.

Trusting AI Too Much?

AI-based systems are already outperforming human specialists, from composing poetry to aiding in conducting surgery. Naturally, the reliance on AI to assist with taking critical decisions has been steadily growing – from determining creditworthiness and eligibility for financing to ratifying hiring decisions, based on background checks powered by AI. However, a reliance on AI without regulation undermines the accountability that we have come to expect from its designers.