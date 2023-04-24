 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review | Boria Majumdar’s ‘Sachin@50’ is an effusive celebration of the maestro, not a critical biography

Chintan Girish Modi
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

This book will also strike a chord with readers who are not cricket enthusiasts but are curious about why Sachin Tendulkar gets all the adulation that comes his way, not only for sports but also his conduct off the pitch.

Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 years old on April 24, 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar, former captain of India’s national men’s cricket team, turned 50 on April 24, 2023. This half-century is a milestone that fans are eager to celebrate as Tendulkar is one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of the sport, across One-Day International and Test cricket formats. It is being marked with the release of Sachin@50: Celebrating A Maestro (Simon & Schuster India, 2023), a book conceived and curated by Boria Majumdar, edited by Kushan Sarkar and Arani Basu, with research inputs from Debasis Sen and Trisha Ghosal.

The golden jubilee volume opens with a dedication “to every Sachin fan who has shouted Sachinnn Sachinnn all their lives.”

This effusive tone is maintained throughout the book. All the people featured in the book are full of love, respect and admiration for Tendulkar. It is divided into nine sections: 1. Anjali, the Best Half 2. Teammates 3. Opponents 4. Beyond Cricket 5. Inner World 6. World of Arts 7. Fourth Estate 8. Sachinists 9. Ajit Tendulkar, the Mentor. But if you want to read a critical biography of the man, this is the wrong book to pick up.