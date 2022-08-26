Work-from-home ecosystem, flexible workplaces need of future: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem and flexible work hours are the need of the future, while addressing the National Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and Union Territories via video conferencing.

"The future needs flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem, and flexible work hours. We can use systems like flexible workplaces as opportunities for women's labour force participation," said PM Modi.

Also Read: Research and innovation should be made a 'way of living': PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted that today India has once again become the fastest growing economy in the world, so a lot of credit goes to the workers. He pointed out that the e-Shram portal is one of the key initiatives to bring the labour force into the ambit of social security.

In just one year, about 28 crore workers from 400 areas have been registered on the portal. This has especially benefited construction workers, migrant labourers, and domestic workers, he added. The prime minister requested all the ministers to integrate state portals with the e-Shram portal.

PM Modi reiterated the need to change as per the changing scenario. He emphasised the need to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution by taking quick decisions and implementing them rapidly.

Also Read: Nearly 28 crore informal workers registered on e-Shram portal

In the light of platform and gig economy and online facilities, the Prime Minister stressed the need to be alive towards the emerging dimensions of work. "Right policies and efforts in this area will help in making India a global leader", he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the country's Labour Ministry is preparing its vision for the year 2047 in Amrit Kaal.

"India's labour force has a huge role to play in realizing India's dreams and aspirations to build a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal, and with this thinking, the country is working continuously for crores of workers from the organised and unorganised sector,'' he said.

The two-day conference has been organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25-26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The conference has been convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss various significant labour-related issues.