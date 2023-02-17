 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Mumbai is hitting the headlines for air pollution

Nilutpal Thakur
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Experts say meteorological reasons could be behind the recent surge in Mumbai air pollution, but man-made factors cannot be underplayed or ignored.

This month, Swiss air tracking index IQAir, a real-time air quality monitor that monitors the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, ranked Mumbai as the most-polluted city in India

This winter, Mumbai has been more in the news for air pollution compared to the usual newsmaker Delhi — even overtaking the capital city in a recent survey that ranked India’s financial capital as the second most polluted city globally for a week between January 29 and February 8, 2023.

Is Mumbai’s air pollution problem a one-off phenomenon or is the city gradually going the Delhi way? Experts say meteorological reasons could be behind the recent surge, but man-made factors cannot be underplayed or ignored.

Mumbai versus Delhi

One of India’s largest urban conglomerations, air pollution is not new to Mumbai and its busy surrounding areas. Much like Delhi and the national capital region, the greater Mumbai area houses polluting coal-based industrial belts, is home to mega infrastructure and housing related construction projects that generate dust, has a sizeable vehicular population which triggers automobile pollution, and has a huge slum and rural population, where bio-fuel and wood are extensively used.