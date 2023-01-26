Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations

January 26, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: For the first time...

For the first time, the ceremonial salute will be given with 105-mm Indian field guns. It replaces the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

Among, the many firsts, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces will be taking part in the ceremonial parade. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces led by Col Elkharasawy.