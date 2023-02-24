 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Rajnath Singh urges students at Visva Bharati to adopt ideals, values of Tagore

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Singh, who presided over the annual convocation ceremony of the central university as its chief guest, also said that Bengal has ”two centres of pilgrimage — one Ganga Sagar and the other Visva Bharati”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

Describing Visva Bharati as a ”temple of learning”, where India meets the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the students of the institute to be a humanist like its founder Rabindranath Tagore, ”whose thoughts and philosophy continue to influence Indian society”.

Singh, who presided over the annual convocation ceremony of the central university as its chief guest, also said that Bengal has ”two centres of pilgrimage — one Ganga Sagar and the other Visva Bharati”.

Addressing students and faculty members, he said, ”Tagore had shown us that our nationalism cannot be territorial; it should be based on our pluralistic culture. He founded this place for inculcating values of humanism in children.

”Indian Nationalism is all-inclusive, inspired by universal welfare. Visva-Bharati is an indicator of this sentiment,” the minister stated.He called upon youth to innovate, set up new companies, research establishments and start-ups to provide a new acceleration to the government’s efforts towards making India a more powerful and self-reliant nation.