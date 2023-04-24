 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi asks sports ministers to provide quality infrastructure to athletes, formulate short and long term goals

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

Addressing a 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) of sports ministers of states and UTs being held at the Manipur capital, PM Modi underlined the need to have more competitions at the local level so that the players get the much-needed experience. He also asked the ministers to ensure no sporting talent is overlooked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the central and state sports ministers to work together "to provide quality infrastructure to every talented player in the country" and formulate short and long term goals to make India a leading sports nation.

"You have to focus on sports infrastructure, and sports training according to each tournament. You also have to decide short-term, medium-term and long-term goals", the PM said in a virtual address.

Drawing the analogy of man-to-man marking in sports like football and hockey, the PM said while the players are preparing themselves, it's now time for the ministries to work with a different approach regarding sports tournaments.