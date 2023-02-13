 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No aggregator can operate without license, says SC asking Uber to comply for functioning in Maharashtra

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST

The top court took serious note of the non-framing of rules for public transport aggregators under the Motor Vehicles Act by the Maharashtra government, saying the state should not dither as indecision leads to uncertainty in the business of aggregators.

The Bombay High Court, on March 7, last year, had ordered that app-based taxi firms such as Ola and Uber cannot operate in Maharashtra without valid licences and directed all such aggregators to apply for valid licences if they wished to continue operations.

Observing that no person including digital intermediaries can continue as an aggregator in the absence of a license, the Supreme Court on Monday asked Uber India to apply for it with transport authorities for continuing its services in Maharashtra.

The top court, in April last year, had ordered status quo on the high court's direction asking Uber India to comply with Motor Vehicle Aggregator (MVA) Guidelines issued by the Centre in the absence of state rules on the issue.