Mumbai: India's first AC double decker e-bus inducted into BEST fleet

PTI
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

After a delay of several months, the first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus in the country was inducted into the fleet of BEST- the civic transport public body in Mumbai, on Monday, officials said.

The wet-leased e-bus will be registered at the Regional Transport Office before it hits the road for the public. This bus is likely to ply on the routes in suburbs where conventional double-decker buses that run on diesel are currently operated.

Lokesh Chandra, general manager of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, said they are scheduled to receive 4-5 more double-decker air-conditioned e-buses in the next 8-10 days and a total of 20 such buses before March-end from Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of automobile manufacture Ashok Leyland. The number of the double-decker e-buses will reach 200 by this year-end, he added.

"Today is a historic moment. Mumbai's iconic double-decker bus is being introduced in public service in a new electric double-decker form. Very soon this bus will be dedicated to the public," Chandra said, adding these buses will be operated on the traditional double-decker bus routes in south Mumbai and city suburbs.