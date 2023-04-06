Live News Today: RBI has taken a good call, says Nirmala Sitharaman on decision to keep benchmark rate unchanged

Live News Updates: “Inflation has been kept at six per cent or below,” said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on price rise.
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, reports AFP.
"We have stopped Chinese from coming into Arunachal Pradesh. Our actions speak for it," saidFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi is now becoming a "repeat offender" in terms of making baseless allegations against PM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
"It was Cong govt in Kerala which gave on a platter Vizhinjam port to Adani; it was not given on basis of any tender," saidFM Nirmala Sitharaman.
“RBI has taken a good call, I think,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on decision to keep benchmark rate unchanged.
“Inflation has been kept at six per cent or below,” said the Finance Ministeron price rise.
PM Modi to inaugurate the New Integrated terminal building of of Chennai Airport on April 8
The construction of New Integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sq.m has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1260 crore which will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.
The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.
Mallikarjun Kharge at joint press conference of opposition parties
"BJP government didn't answer on Adani issue in Parliament and diverted attention by demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks in the UK," saidKharge.
Opposition parties gave notices to have discussions on various issues, but time was not given to us: Kharge
"Budget of Rs 50 lakh crore was passed in just 12 minutes without discussion.Members of the ruling party ruling created ruckus in Parliament,"said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during joint press conference of opposition parties.
He added, "Almost 19 opposition parties raised the Adani issue, but government of the day was never ready to respond to our queries."
"Modi govt talks a lot about democracy but does not walk the talk," saidCongress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during joint press conference of opposition parties.
YES BANK appoints Archana Shiroor as designate Chief Human Resources Officer
YES BANK today announced the appointment of Archana Shiroor as the designate Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of the Bank. She will be succeeding Anurag Adlakha, who is set to superannuate in June 2023. Shiroor is a seasoned leader with over three decades of work experience in the Human Resources (HR)domain.
Her vast experience in the banking and financial services industry and ability to drive the overall HR strategy, large scale transformation, and nurture cultural goals, makes her a valuable addition to the Bank’s leadership team.
Delhi HC issues notice in AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case.Court to hear the case on April 20.
India logs 5,335 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in 195 days
India has logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587, according to Union health ministry data. On September 23 last year, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day. The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala.
Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die on the last day of Budget session of Parliament
Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die on the last day of Budget session of Parliament following protest by Opposition MPs over various issues pic.twitter.com/lUUZmGpKcV— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023
Delhi HC denies bail to AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain in money laundering case.
Congress releases second list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections. 42 candidates announced in the second list
Women more likely to be rejected when they ask for more pay: Pew Research Center
About 58% of men, and 61% of women said they didn’t ask for higher pay when they were last hired, according to a survey of more than 5,500 US workers conducted by Pew Research Center in early February. Of those who asked for more money, 28% said their negotiations were successful, 38% said they were offered less than they wanted but more than the initial offer, and 35% said they were only given what was first presented, Pew found. Women were more likely than men — 38% to 31% — to say they were only given the initial offer.
Surprise pause by MPC as RBI sticks to accommodative stance
RBI MPC voted to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: Governor Shaktikanta Das
MPC’s decision to leave repo rate unchanged unanimous: Das
RBI ready to act if the situation so warrants: Das
Decision to pause repo rate hike is for this meeting only: Das
States in action as COVID-19 cases spike across country
Amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases, health minister Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu will hold a mock drill on April 10 as suggested by the central government to check preparedness of equipment including beds, manpower, drugs, and oxygen of the state. Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate also breached the 25 per cent mark on Wednesday as the city recorded 509 fresh cases in a single day. According to the Mayor, all MCD hospitals have complete COVID-19 facilities, including reserved beds and oxygen cylinders. In addition, the hospitals are equipped to provide RT-PCR and antigen tests. Covid-19 active cases have also more than doubled in a week in Bihar.
RBI Monetary Policy Committee decision to be announced today
The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee started on April 3. Headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee is scheduled to announce its policy rate today. According to a consensus among economists, the MPC will likely raise rates by 25 basis points to 6.75%, marking the end of the current rate hike cycle. Alternatively, some experts believe that there will be no rate hike during this meeting, and the MPC will opt for a pause
Amazon to trim employee stock awards amid tough economy
Amazon.com Inc said it would reduce employee stock awards, a part of its compensation plan, as the e-commerce giant navigates an uncertain economy. The news comes weeks after Amazon announced a second round of mass layoffs, piling on to a wave of job cuts that has swept the technology sector as a rough economy forces companies to get leaner.