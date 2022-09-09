Live News Updates: Queen Elizabeth's death | "Rock on which modern Britain was built," says PM Truss

Business and Political Updates: Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth's death: Charles becomes king as the face of a nation changes
- Here’s a guide to how the early days of Charles’s reign are expected to play out.
- Details are still subject to change:
- Day 0 (Thursday)
Queen Elizabeth II dies. Charles automatically becomes King.
- Day 1 (Friday)
UK enters a 10-day mourning period, during which no government announcements will be made. Normal business of parliament will be suspended as MPs express their condolences and pay tribute to the new monarch. Charles is formally proclaimed King. He is expected to broadcast a speech to the nation later in the evening. Formal details of the Queen’s funeral are likely to be announced.
- Day 2 (Saturday)
MPs will hold a rare weekend sitting as they continue to pay tribute and express their condolences, according to the Speaker’s office. They will later swear an oath of allegiance to the new King.
- Later
The Queen’s coffin will be returned to London
- Day 5
Coffin of the Queen expected to arrive at Westminster Hall for formal lying-in-state.
- Day 10
State funeral at Westminster Abbey. National holiday. Markets will be closed. Two minutes’ silence will be observed.
Charles becomes king as the face of a nation changes
- Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 marks the start of a tumultuous 10 days for the UK that will see a queen buried, a nation mourn its longest-reigning monarch, and a new king proclaimed.
- Charles, the eldest of Elizabeth’s four children, will be formally proclaimed king in a ceremony dating back hundreds of years. At 73, he is the oldest person to accede to the throne in British history.
- Flags are already flying at half mast as the country embarks on a period of national mourning. Normal politics will be suspended as tributes flow in from around the world. In London, the Queen’s coffin will be placed in Westminster Hall prior to her state funeral, which will be marked by a public holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: What happens next?
- The death of the Queen is known in official circles in the UK as Operation London Bridge, the protocol for which has been triggered when Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday evening.
- It set in motion a series of planned events, accompanied simultaneously by Operation Spring Tide the codename for Queen Elizabeth II's son and heir Charles succeeding her on the throne as King Charles III.
- London Bridge is down is reportedly the way in which the death of the Queen would have been communicated to the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, by the Queen's Private Secretary.
- The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Global Response Centre is in charge of sending the news to the 15 governments outside the UK where the Queen is Head of State, and to the other 38 countries of the Commonwealth.
- The Royal Family is set to publish official plans for the funeral, which is expected 10 days after her death on Thursday. A national mourning and minute's silence will be announced after Prime Minister Truss meets with the new King. King Charles III will deliver a broadcast to the nation and a spontaneous Service of Remembrance will be held for the Prime Minister and a small number of ministers at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.
- The State Funeral is expected at Westminster Abbey in London. No official details have been released about what will happen over the coming days, but it is anticipated that the Queen will be given a full state funeral, as is traditional to mark the death of a monarch. It is also expected that her body will lie in state to allow the public to pay tribute. King Charles III will sign off the final plans in the coming days. (PTI)
Building collapse incident reported in Azad Market area, details waited.
- An incident of building collapse has been reported in Azad Market area, three fire tenders rushed to the spot: Fire Department
- Details are awaited. (ANI)
Queen Elizabeth's death: Rock on which modern Britain was built: PM Truss pays tribute to Queen
- Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss has paid tribute to the Queen as the rock on which modern Britain was built, soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland.
- Truss, who had been anointed by the 96-year-old monarch just days before on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle, stepped out at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday to reflect upon the legacy of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
- She described her as a champion of the Commonwealth and a source of stability and strength over the course of 70 years of her reign. She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure, said Truss. (PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh meets Japan’s PM, Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
- "Extended my heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. India-Japan partnership will have a defining role to play in ensuring peace and stability in the region", he says. (ANI)
"I am innocent" says Nepali Cricket team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane on a rape complaint against him
- "I am innocent. I've decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within a few days."
- "I am ready to face all these baseless allegations," says Nepali national Cricket team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane on a rape complaint against him.
- Nepal Police started investigation over alleged rape complaint against Nepali national Cricket team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane on September 7, after a minor aged 17 lodged the case, stated Nepal Police in a statement.
Austria's Turk appointed U.N. human rights chief
- The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday approved the appointment of Austria's Volker Turk as the next U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.
- Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had proposed that Turk succeed Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on Aug. 31. Turk currently works in Guterres' office as under secretary-general for policy.
- Turk's most immediate challenge will be grappling with the follow-up to a report on China's Xinjiang region published by his predecessor minutes before her departure. (Reuters)
Queen Elizabeth's death: 'Operation Unicorn', not 'London Bridge', to be followed
- As the news of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II's demise was stated by the Buckingham Palace late evening on September 8, the so-called plan of action dubbed as ''Operation Unicorn'' and not “Operation London Bridge", will now be set in motion, reported news agency AFP.
- There were special provisions if the monarch died when she was in Scotland, called "Operation Unicorn", AFP reported . The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland and forms part of the royal coat of arms, along with the lion of England.
- However, aspects of Operation London Bridge were already activated, such as BBC presenters wearing black and channels switching to rolling news.
- To make it clear, Operation London Bridge (also known by its code phrase London Bridge Is Down) is the plan for what will happen in the United Kingdom on and immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It includes planning for the announcement of her death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.
Neeraj Chopra creates history, becomes first Indian to clinch Diamond League trophy
- Neeraj Chopra claimed the Diamond League Trophy with a bets attempt of 88.44m on the night to mark a historic achievement for himself and for the nation in Zurich as he became the first Indian to bag the prize.
Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 3
Queen Elizabeth's death: Mumbai Dabbawala Association mourn her death
- Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India.
- We're very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II & all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rest in peace: Subhash Talekar, Association Chairman
Queen Elizabeth's death: Joe Biden, Putin, PM Modi among other world leaders who mourns her death
-Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
Here is some reaction to the news:
- U.N. SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES
"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
- U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND JILL BIDEN
"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," they said in a statement. "Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."
- RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN
In a message to Charles, Britain's new king, Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage", adding:"I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain."
- POPE FRANCIS
"I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth."
- PM Modi
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour."
- UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY
"It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."
