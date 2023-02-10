 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV success

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

The satellites included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07.

ISRO on Friday tasted maiden success in the small satellite launch vehicle segment, with its SSLV D2 rocket injecting three satellites into an intended circular orbit, months after the maiden mission failed to bring in the desired results.

ISRO's first mission in 2023 and SSLV's sequel saw a strange coincidence--it was launched at 9.18 AM, the same time its predecessor lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on August 7, 2022 but could not deliver due to orbit anomaly and flight path deviation.

With the earlier SSLV not living up to the expectations, 'corrective measures' were put in its successor.