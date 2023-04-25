 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Industrialists see investment opportunity in J&K post abrogation of Article 370

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that J&K is emerging as a vibrant, fastest growing and most attractive investment destination and renowned companies from across the country and abroad are looking forward to investing in the Union Territory.

Sinha shared key initiatives of J&K administration to facilitate the MSMEs in the Union Territory at the two-day Laghu Udyog Bharati's North Zone MSME conclave and investors' meet here.

"Today, the world is recognizing the all-round transformation taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. Renowned companies from across the country and abroad are looking forward to investing here", he said.

Speaking at the same event, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asked potential investors to take advantage of the business-friendly environment developed for the industries.